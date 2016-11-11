Letter: After all, Rob, he was endorsed by the KKK

I offer condolences to you for the times people have called you a racist. According to your column, you did not vote for Donald Trump, but you find yourself in an uncomfortable position because of views you've shared. Those who actually voted for Trump are the ones who should be uncomfortably squirming.

But, Rob, you failed to recognize, or adequately acknowledge in your column, that there's a rational basis for this Democratic angst. Trump was endorsed by the KKK. He attracted many racists and bigots to his rallies, and he's on record saying things that are racist, horrifyingly sexist, ignorant and cruel. In addition to numerous pieces of audio and video, we also have record of tweets from Trump's own Twitter account, and reports from so many people who have been on the receiving end of this man's vile attacks.

The standard of conduct expected from Trump has been appallingly, shockingly, low. Just one of the many offensive comments made by Trump during his campaign would have severely damaged, and perhaps ended, any other candidate's campaign.

You suggest that some Trump voters were voting against Hillary Clinton as much as they were voting for Trump. I expect that's true. But to me, hating Clinton doesn't make a vote for a bigot, a demagogue and a bully acceptable, especially when that demagogue also happens to be the least prepared, least experienced, and least stable candidate to lead the free world, ever.

I must emphasize: There's a rational basis for the feelings of Democrats, and many Republicans, at this cataclysmic time. Deliberate ignorance, cruelty and bigotry should be unacceptable to everyone. It is not reasonable to expect us to suddenly stuff our ideals of fairness, intellect and integrity into our back pockets, shrug our shoulders and move on.

And if I'm wrong about most Trump supporters, what will the actual racists, sexists and bigots do when Trump reveals that he really is not one of them after all? They will not be happy.

Trump supporters voted for someone who has made a mockery of our election and the office of the presidency. Those voters will have to deal with the hurt, dismay, anger and frustrations of friends, colleagues and family members who voted for Clinton, just as Clinton voters will have to deal with the next four years.

I was a Bernie Sanders supporter, but I recognized that Clinton, in spite of her flaws, faithfully served the public for decades, and both Sanders and Clinton called upon our better natures throughout their campaigns. It was Trump who called upon the absolute worst aspects of human nature in order to "win." Those who answered that call will have to own it for a long time to come.