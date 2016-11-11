Letter: McFeely again goes for the jugular

I've noticed that you "go for the proverbial jugular" pretty regularly and I'm curious why you weren't out blocking traffic in a major city in this great country. After all, you might be one of those who believes you can change a democratically accomplished election result by wasting time protesting AFTER America's "angry and ignored" voted in a man who actually has the desire to do his all to change some of the wrongs that

have plagued us for soooo long.

Do we really have to re-visit the "everything wrong with Trump" now, when an opportunity for positive change has been given to us? I watched Hillary Clinton, a woman who belongs in a penitentiary before now, graciously wish Trump success and congratulations, and more... as did a number of other liberals, as well as

President Obama, in spite of their former disagreements with him, and their disappointment for their choice losing the race via Electoral College tally.

At our house, we're pretty sick of your attitude, shared by a number of others who believed Hillary would win. May I respectfully say "get over it" already! Let's give President-elect Trump a fair chance, recognizing there

are an amazing group of highly educated advisors that will join him in assembling a great team with the goal of truly "draining the Clinton-Obama swamp."

Upward and onward! Let's clean it up and practice some forgiveness since most of us have spent some time in a glass house and don't have an over-abundance of "perfect person" trophies in our closet.

Beaver lives in Fargo.