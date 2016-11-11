Letter: Rob Port launches nonsense into space

Take note, Davies High physics students, because Port managed to send that baby into space.

What's the best reason North Dakota's top conservative blogger could come up with? Well, you liberals are just too darn sensitive. That's right, left-leaning America. While you're out protesting tonight, or angrily writing up your first Change.org petition, just remember that the pain in your stomach was self-induced.

While you were busy sharing Black Lives Matter posts or retweeting news on Brock Turner's reduced sexual assault sentence, and subsequently calling people out on their internal biases and thinking errors, you were actually causing more harm than good. Instead of being the change you wanted to see in the world, you were instead feeding an immunity within the American people that came to a head on Nov. 8. No matter what awful things were about to come out of Trump's mouth during the election, the American people were surely to ignore it on the basis that they were tired of hearing about it for the thousandth time.

Port and the alt-right movement he references make a strong case. Why should we sentient creatures be forced into the uncomfortable space of looking into a mirror and considering how "others" feel by the way we speak and act? Why should we waste our energy thinking of "others" when our own bouts of depression and anxiety are with us all the time? In fact, let's scrap psychology altogether. Think of the years Freud and Jung wasted trying to get us to look internally when the true reason for man's Oedipus complex is due to our foreign trade agreements. What a revelation!

The truth of the matter is it is always easier to take the shortcut than the long road, and anger is our shortcut because it is one of the easiest emotions to express. It is so much easier to yell "Get out, Muslim!" at a man wearing a turban than it is to sit down at a Sikh langar and try to get to know the person sitting next to you. It is so much easier to call feminists "crazy" than to spend time considering how your thoughts and actions perpetuate the notion that the victims of rape are somehow at fault.

And it is also so much easier to read a post online and comment "Racist!" or "Bigot!" than to fully articulate why you think the author holds a wrongful or ignorant position, just as it is easier to read the comment on your own post where you are accused of being wrongful or ignorant and automatically assume there must be something wrong with the other person and not yourself.

We, as a nation, have already had tough conversations with ourselves in which we admitted that we were once wrong, but we're not done yet. There are still many more to have. Let's not pretend that somehow, at this present time, we are so fatigued with fact-checking and introspective thought that we deserve a moral or political hiatus.

Because if that is what you think this nation needs, what this nation voted for, then I have only one word for you, and I don't think The Forum will print the last four letters of it.

Kjos lives in Fargo.