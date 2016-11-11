Letter: It's OK to ask for professional help

It is good and right that North Dakota State University has professional counselors available to its students. It is good and right that NDSU's administration brought awareness to these resources. It is good and right for students (and you!) to seek a professional's help when you don't know what to do.

It is not good and right for our daily newspaper to chastise young adults for seeking professional help when they need it. It is not good and right for our daily newspaper to suggest that NDSU shouldn't offer these

professional services.

If you need help, get help.

If you are overwhelmed, if you don't know how to handle your emotions, if you are feeling worthless, if you are feeling self destructive: talk about it and find professional help.

If you are a student it is OK to talk to your counselor. That is why they are there! If you are not a student, MentalHealth.gov will help you find immediate professional assistance.

You are not weak. It is OK to ask for help.

