Letter: Election results generate deep grief

I am not grieving because Donald Trump was elected—at least not directly. Our government is larger than one man. The executive branch is far less powerful than many people either know or want to admit. And, Donald Trump, as a man and as a politician, is just another president in a long list.

I am grieving because the very fact that he was elected has made me look at the Republican Party, the American people, and even my own friends, family and neighbors in a completely different way. I feel as though the moral compass that I have always relied on has shifted, that I can no longer trust that the

people around me share what I've always felt were common basic values.

Trump openly embraces racism, sexism, misogyny, and mistrust of anyone who is Muslim or from a foreign country. He calls into question the legitimacy and rights of American citizens based on their outward appearance, religion and name. He mocks the disabled and shames women. He advocates the use of torture when dealing with prisoners of war. He takes pride in speaking the truth about his beliefs—no matter how ugly others may find it. He advocates violence as a response to anyone who disagrees with his beliefs.

But, once again, Trump is just one man. What scares me are the 59 plus million people who voted for him. These are not people who have been duped; Trump has not hidden his beliefs. These are people who I grew up with, who I've worked with, attended church with, invited into my home. These are friends and family members. These are people who, now, I cannot look at without asking myself, "Who ARE these people? Do they share his same ugly views?"

Politics is one thing, but this is not about trade policies and tax codes. This is not about guns control and the right to bear arms. This is about your humanity. It is about your fundamental beliefs of right and wrong.

Today we have people in our country--including American citizens--who are afraid, who feel marginalized. Our new president-elect talks of unity, but after everything we've witnessed, what does that mean? He says he will be a president for all Americans, but I can't help but feel he and his supporters define Americans differently than I do.

After months of listening to Donald Trump exclude and reject one group after another, how will he, and

more importantly the 59 million people who voted for him, reach out and rebuild that trust? If I am grieving and fearful, how must the people who have been marginalized feel?

Rezac lives in West Fargo.