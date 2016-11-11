Letter: Does he remember the growth of militias?

And he'd be right.

But here's what did happen after the 2008 presidential election — and it probably wasn't covered in length on Fox News. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), there were 42 militia groups in the United States in 2008. The number of militia groups grew explosively thereafter and peaked in 2011 at 334.

In early 2016, the SPLC identified 276 militia groups, up from 202 in 2014 — a 37 percent increase. Of course, the latest release of the SPLC militia count coincided with the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge by militiamen.

Hulce lives in Fargo.