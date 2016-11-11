Letters: Spoiled college students don't get it
I am so sorry for the college students that now need grief counseling for their inability to recognize how democracy works, and that Donald Trump will now be president.
Being from North Dakota, I don't remember grief counselors being offered or needed in the '60s when so many of us were facing the draft, going to Vietnam and possibly losing our life. I went, I served and was
lucky to return unharmed but so many didn't.
These spoiled young people need to buck up, get a life and recognize that life isn't always fair or easy.
Deal with it. As an adult, there will be a lot more disappointment coming your way soon.
Kaisershot lives in Omaha, Neb.