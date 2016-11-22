Letter: Thankful for good health services

April 2016. We are thankful for the nurses and doctors that continued to care for him during his recovery period on the second and third floors of Essentia.

In addition to Essentia health care providers, we are thankful for the care provided by Internal Medicine Association, DaVita, Manor Care, and Bethany on University. We are also thankful for the drivers at the

transportation companies, who drove Chuck to and from dialysis for a month.

And our special thanks to Dr. Brian Dees and Camille Brown, DNP, NP-C for their constant care over seven months, which led to Chuck's medical release recently.

The Klamms live in Fargo.