We cancelled the speech and offered to meet with tribal leaders one-on-one at the request of law enforcement. Ignoring the request would have sent the wrong message to the men and women in blue who have been working long hours under difficult circumstances to effectively and fairly manage a potentially dangerous and often lawless situation.

You need to look no further for proof of their concerns than the Sunday night (Nov. 20) riots that occurred on N.D. Highway 1804. Hundreds of protesters rampaged and threatened law enforcement in yet another display of disregard for public safety, respect for the rule of law and private property rights. Do we really want to provide a possible forum for this kind of activity at the Capitol?

Ignoring the total disregard for the rule of law would have also sent the wrong message to the vast majority of the people of North Dakota who expect and count on legislators to provide for the public safety, defend private property rights, and the equal and fair application of law and process.

There has been no shortage of opportunity for the tribes to be heard, especially on the issue of DAPL. Standing Rock passed on countless opportunities to weigh in on the DAPL process. Invitations to discuss the facts surrounding its approval have been rebuffed. They only seemed interested in capitulation regardless of the facts and truth.

Most importantly, The Forum glosses over the reality that most of this protest has nothing to do with tribal relations. Eco-terrorists who oppose any and all oil development have co-opted the tribes to further their agenda. In fact, many of the protesters and agitators are not Native American.

If the tribal leaders truly wish to address the legislative session and work toward normalization of relations with the state of North Dakota, perhaps they should start with closing the illegal protest camps and stopping the lawlessness connected with the Dakota Access protests. We would be more than happy to schedule an appearance by tribal leaders if and when the protests no longer pose a threat to public safety.

As for The Forum, perhaps you should be more concerned with holding responsible parties responsible for their actions, instead of ignoring the realities on the ground and the wise counsel of law enforcement.

Rep. Carlson, R-Fargo, is majority leader of the N.D. House of Representatives.