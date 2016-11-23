Letter: Founding Fathers understood Christmas

Christmas is observed as a commemoration of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. So why is Christmas Day a national holiday when it is associated with religion and the birth of Christ?

In December 1999, a US District Court denied the charge that Christmas Day's federal status violated the "establishment of religion" clause of the Constitution, ruling that "the Christmas holiday has become largely secularized". It was determined that the government is doing no more than recognizing the cultural significance of the holiday. Christmas and New Years are now referred to as the "holidays". It has become politically incorrect to speak about the true meaning of Christmas in public.

The Founding Fathers believed that Judeo-Christian principles provided a necessary basis for preserving our liberties. John Adams said, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people". Therefore, it can be assumed then that the Founding Fathers did not intend to separate Christ's birth from government.

Many people will celebrate Christmas this year but never associate the celebration with the reason for it. The Christmas spirit is not found in gifts and decorations. It is found in the joy of knowing that the story of God coming to Earth as a baby is true! This is what Christmas is really all about. We have so much to be thankful for in our country and we are truly blessed. This "holiday season" let's celebrate the reason and keep Christ in Christmas.

Sims lives in Moorhead.