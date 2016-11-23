Letter: Courageous women beginning new lives

Thousands of people each year answer a need with many kinds of gifts to YWCA. It's quilts, pillows, financial gifts, diapers, food and toys for kids at Christmas. It's volunteering, working at the shelter, donation drives, and leaders who provide a voice for vulnerable women and children.

YWCA Cass Clay is the largest shelter serving women and children in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. While an article in last Sunday's Forum reported a story of shrinking homelessness statewide, it is worth noting that YWCA Cass Clay locally sheltered more women than ever before last year.

In 2015, we served a record-breaking 1,577 at the emergency shelter and through our supportive housing. We are on pace to shelter even more in 2016 for our growing community.

Courageous women are beginning new lives thanks to the many people who give their talents and financial gifts for YWCA to be here every hour and every day of the year. If you've contributed in any way to any shelter in 2016, I extend my thanks.

Prochnow, Fargo, is CEO, YWCA Cass Clay.