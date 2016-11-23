Letter: Bannon disqualified from public service
Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, by his own record, has disqualified himself from public service in any capacity in the government of the United States. Before he is allowed to participate in civil discourse he needs to disavow his past positions of white supremacy--anti-semitic--and general all around abusive bullying behavior.
Bannon is not fit for the U.S. government---and certainly not fit to be working for North Dakota--- as part of the nation.
Heitkamp lives in Mooreton, N.D.