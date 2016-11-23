Letter: Again, ND puts profits before people

That is, unless cooler heads and humanity prevail, unless we no longer put profits ahead of people

but instead put people ahead of profits.

We are letting one man in Texas stir up huge trouble here because we are, without apparent

forethought and reflection, putting profits before people.

But that has been the climate here since the oil boom started: the heck with safety and people's

lives and limbs; full speed ahead. As a result, North Dakota's oilfield has become by far the most

dangerous and deadly in the country, with a death and injury rate six times the national average.

Over half these fatalities have occurred on our roads that are inadequate for the heavy oil-related

traffic. And, ironically, Texas has a much lower oilfield death and injury rate than we do. They

apparently have learned how to better control oil companies.

We are still learning, the hard way. Or are we learning at all?

The figures listed above come from a May 15, 2014 article by Josh Wood in the Claims Journal,

which stated that 40 of 65 North Dakota oilfield-related deaths in 2012 involved transportation incidents.

Yes, 65 deaths. That is clearly a case of putting profits before people.

A final note of comparison between Texas and North Dakota oilfields: They had an overall

worker death rate of 4.8 fatalities per 100,000 employees; we had a rate of 15.9.

It's time we told Texan Kelcy Warren, CEO of pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners, to

back off and cease work immediately for however long it takes to negotiate with the protesters, doing our best to put people before profits in resolving the situation.

We do need to put people first and safety first — for the oilfield workers and for the protestors.

And for law enforcement people who are in a very tough spot just doing their job, a job that

would be much easier and safer if the company would agree to give all of us a break, time to settle our differences without the constant push push push of profit.

Lein lives in Minot, N.D.