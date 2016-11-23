Letter: Murphy's human interest story was wonderful
I have to congratulate sports writer Chris Murphy on the very moving human interest story, "Just call me Dom" in the Nov. 10 Forum. It brought me to tears.
But more important, I want to congratulate Dom for being a survivor and not letting this cruel world eat him alive. And a big thank you to Curt and Gwen Goodman for staying true to their last name.
I believe in this young man. He is stronger than most and he has a loving heart buried beneath all the anger, pain and hurt.
I always told my children that they were created for a purpose in God's master plan. I know Dom will find his purpose and we are all his cheerleaders.
We love you.
Lemmon lives in Fergus Falls, Minn.