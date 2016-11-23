Letter: Murphy's human interest story was wonderful

But more important, I want to congratulate Dom for being a survivor and not letting this cruel world eat him alive. And a big thank you to Curt and Gwen Goodman for staying true to their last name.

I believe in this young man. He is stronger than most and he has a loving heart buried beneath all the anger, pain and hurt.

I always told my children that they were created for a purpose in God's master plan. I know Dom will find his purpose and we are all his cheerleaders.

We love you.

Lemmon lives in Fergus Falls, Minn.