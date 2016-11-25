Letter: Getting a better look at Donald Trump's swamp
One of President-elect Trump's battle cries is that he is, "going to drain the swamp" in Washington D.C. As we continue to hear of his appointments to his cabinet, judicial picks and staff we get a much better understanding of how he wants to administer our government.
A large portion of our electorate were cheering Trump along chanting repeatedly, "Drain the swamp, drain the swamp!" How quickly we have forgotten that water and politics always flow downhill and that soon the "swamp" Trump so ardently wanted to drain is once again full.
We must be very mindful of what we wish for.
Nelson lives in Grand Forks.