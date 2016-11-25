Letter: Al Carlson refuses to leave 'the bubble'
So sad to see that Rep. Al Carlson, R-Fargo hasn't left his bubble (Forum column, Nov. 24). He's one of those people who pokes someone with a sharp stick and then acts surprised when they respond.
Might it not be prudent to actually go out there and talk to the protesters himself? Nope. Can't leave the bubble. Haven't we had enough of the hrumph hrumph responses to every single issue contrary to his narrow-minded thinking? Nope. Guess not. Hrumph. Hrumph.
Unrue lives in Fargo.