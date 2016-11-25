Letter: Religion and politics really do not mix

He states that Obamacare should be replaced with Universal Health Care. Who is going to subsidize that cost? Right now, some families are paying as much as $25,000 for health care premiums per year, just another failure of the Affordable Care Act. It seems that a remodeling of the plan would better serve the populace.

He subscribes to the Democrat theory that no one making less than $50,000 should pay income taxes. Right now the top 10 percent of Americans pay over 80 percent of all income taxes. Would he want to take all

of their money to pay for his initiatives? I would guess that the wealthy in his church are some of biggest contributors to the church's annual budget. He may lose that if they're taxed to excess.

Free tuition for colleges? How well did that work for California, in that their junior colleges used to be free for residents. Answer, not well in a state that was nearly bankrupted.

President Obama is answering your request by releasing thousands of prisoners with non-violent crimes. Time will tell whether that was a wise decision. Wouldn't it make better sense to bring back better family values, as most of the criminals come from broken families, and gang life?

One should be very careful about expounding the theories of socialism, as the voters of this country have spoken about this very topic. These theories are one more reason we should not mix religion and politics.

Gross lives in Fargo.