Letter: ND opioid crisis is a community problem

North Dakota is no exception. Overdose deaths in North Dakota rose from 20 in 2013 to 43 in 2014, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The North Dakota Human Service Centers has reported the rate of heroin use skyrocketed by more than 1,000 percent from 2013 to 2015. Meanwhile, a CDC youth risk behavior survey conducted in 2015 found that 14.5 percent of North Dakota high school students admitted to taking prescription drugs that weren't theirs.

Misuse of prescription opioids such as hydrocodone and oxycodone plays a significant role in the overall opioid epidemic. As the fifth most frequent prescriber of opioids, dentists most certainly have a role to play in confronting this crisis. North Dakota dentists, like other dentists nationally, must continually educate themselves and their staff members about safe and appropriate prescribing of opioids.

The North Dakota Dental Association communicates regularly with its members to provide the latest information regarding opioid prescription best practices. We provide access to expert insight whenever possible. Our upcoming mid-winter meeting will include special sessions on drug-related problems faced by dentists and will provide an update on prescription opioid guidelines. We strongly encourage all North Dakota dentists who prescribe pain medications to participate in the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program and will be providing assistance for members to sign up during our mid-winter meeting in January.

Dentists also have the opportunity to educate patients on appropriate use and disposal of opioids. This is an ongoing process and sometimes requires a change of thought regarding appropriate applications for short-term prescription pain relief, for dentists and patients alike. Whether wisdom teeth surgery or dental restorative procedures, careful consideration of the appropriate drug is necessary as guidelines and best practices evolve to reflect new information. For example, recent research indicates that in many cases other drugs may be just as effective in providing pain relief as prescription opioids. Patients should have conversations with their dentists to ensure they are aware of the appropriate use and risks associated with opioid prescriptions.

The opioid crisis is a community problem and will require the attention of everyone in the community before it can be resolved. The NDDA is committed to helping educate our members and their patients so that they can be part of the solution.

Stewart, D.D.S., Bismarck, is president, N.D. Dental Association.