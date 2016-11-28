Letter: Two individuals deserve Prairie Roses
In my opinion, at least two Prairie Roses are in order.
The first goes to the city of Fargo's Tom Knukmuhs, for using incentives and penalties in order to hold contractors accountable for their timely delivery of services (in this case road construction projects). I'm hopeful that others within our city, county, state, and federal government will be encouraged to follow suit.
The second goes to Forum reporter Tu Uyen Tran, who covered the story in an in-depth, thoughtful manner. Kudos to both.
The only thing I saw missing was a tally sheet figuring the net payout of rewards minus the penalties collected.
Thanks to both of you for our service to the people of Fargo.
Shappell lives in Fargo.