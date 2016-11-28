Letter: Forum no longer worth subscription price

Clearly, The Forum has decided to use its limited journalism resources on news that lacks relevancy and credibility. Rather than reporting on innovative research and inspiring creative activities going on daily at the area's institutions of higher education, I merely read features about Fargo-Moorhead's self-proclaimed celebrities and the fabulous houses they reside.

I read about business leaders every Saturday and their awards and honors with no reference to how institutions of higher education facilitate and stimulate the local, regional, national, and international economies.

And don't blame the institutions for failing in media relations. Every institution in the area has excellent and talented media relations folks who work tirelessly promoting education and research. Don't tell me that sports reporting is an adequate substitution of teaching and research excellence.

Since The Forum chooses to disregard the importance of innovative ideas, critical inquiry, and scientific significance, I choose to disregard The Forum until it's journalism reflects an interest and respect for higher education.

Meister lives in Moorhead.