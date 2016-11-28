Letter: Congratulations to NDSU Chess Club

There were many young players, middle school or even elementary school age, playing in the rated section. One parent pointed out his 12-year-old son playing an adult. I mentioned my surprise about the youngsters to the tournament director, Todd Wolf of Bismarck ("Cellphones OFF! If your cellphone rings during a game, you lose!"). He laughed and said, "That's what it's all about!" While we were talking, the game with the 12-year-old ended and the adult reported briefly: "He won!"

Another player runs the chess program at a Moorhead elementary school and told me about local efforts. There seems to be a lot of parental interest and a scholastic tournament coming up in January. These programs are a really fine idea. Chess is wonderful training for abstract thinking and cognitive skills: memory, concentration, spatial visualization, logical analysis. Every player is totally on his or her own, totally self-reliant, for 30 minutes. The youngsters have the added thrill of going toe-to-toe with an adult (and very possibly winning).

And, as long as I'm not playing, it is quite cheering to watch a little girl, barely higher than the pieces, calmly regard her adult opponent puzzling over his next move.

Cope lives in Fargo.