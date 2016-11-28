Letter: Congratulations to NDSU Chess Club
Congratulations to the NDSU Chess Club for its 2016 Bison Open Chess Tournament held Nov. 19. I dropped by and was very impressed by the level of activity. There were rated and unrated sections with about 40 players total. In the rated section, players earn new or revised ratings according to U.S. Chess Federation rules. Games have a time limit (in this case, 30 minutes per player per game). Enthusiasts have their own chess clocks, of course.
There were many young players, middle school or even elementary school age, playing in the rated section. One parent pointed out his 12-year-old son playing an adult. I mentioned my surprise about the youngsters to the tournament director, Todd Wolf of Bismarck ("Cellphones OFF! If your cellphone rings during a game, you lose!"). He laughed and said, "That's what it's all about!" While we were talking, the game with the 12-year-old ended and the adult reported briefly: "He won!"
Another player runs the chess program at a Moorhead elementary school and told me about local efforts. There seems to be a lot of parental interest and a scholastic tournament coming up in January. These programs are a really fine idea. Chess is wonderful training for abstract thinking and cognitive skills: memory, concentration, spatial visualization, logical analysis. Every player is totally on his or her own, totally self-reliant, for 30 minutes. The youngsters have the added thrill of going toe-to-toe with an adult (and very possibly winning).
And, as long as I'm not playing, it is quite cheering to watch a little girl, barely higher than the pieces, calmly regard her adult opponent puzzling over his next move.
Cope lives in Fargo.