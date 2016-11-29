Letter: Piepkorn is asking the proper questions

We do believe that we have the right to know how our tax money (local or national) is being spent and if it is being used for the agreed purpose. Therefore, we applaud Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn's effort of trying to find out the cost of the Lutheran Social Services program is burdened upon the city of Fargo and the Fargo school district budgets.

We believe we have every right to know what is required of a sponsoring agency for the refugee programs and if the sponsoring agency is meeting their requirements. Is Lutheran Social Services required to provide housing for a given time? Are they required to assist the refugee in learning our language and customs? Are they required to assist the refugee in finding employment?

This is not degradation of the refugee program but rather a request of accountability of purpose, effectiveness and financial justification.

The Bromenschenkels live in Fargo.