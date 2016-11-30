Letter: 'War on drugs' has been an obvious failure

He states how it is "good to arrest somebody and take a bad guy off the street." Unfortunately, society and the law continues to approach addiction issues from a criminal perspective and demonizes the addicts. The "war" on drugs has raged on since the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, alcohol prohibition (Volstad Act) from 1919 to 1933 and the current war on drugs that has raged on for the past 60 years. The end result has been the empowering of the criminals, Capone and Escobar included, stigmatized millions of Americans with criminal convictions and demonized them what instead should have been a health issue. And the reality is the "war" has ever only temporarily reduced the availability of drugs and alcohol to those seeking them.

Throughout America, small towns and big towns, drugs and alcohol are readily available to those that seek them. The "war on drugs" hasn't worked.

Lt. Ruziska wants "... recovering addicts aware of immunity laws - that if they call 911 for a medical emergency, drugs found.... may be confiscated but those present won't be charged for them for the most part ... unless they had sold the drugs to the victim."

Does the lieutenant mean drug overdoses when he says "medical emergencies?"

What does it mean when he says, "... won't be charged for the most part...?"

Either blanket immunity is to be granted in order to save a life by a timely administration of naloxone or saving a life isn't the No.1 one priority..

It is contradictory and disingenuous for Lt. Ruziska to say "I don't want people to hesitate. I'd rather save a life - and have them enjoy the immunity the law gives them - than have them try to hide things and this person possibly suffered because of that."

It should be immunity no matter what, without all the "qualifications and legalese" if it is really a question of saving a life.

As a society it's time to put saving a life as a higher priority than "catching the bad guys."

Addiction is a medical issue and should not be a criminal one.

The article also only talks about detox as a solution for addiction.There are indications that narcotic substitutes such as Suboxone or Methadone may be treatments that allow an individual to function, to lead a relatively normal, productive life free of being involved with illegal procurement and all its associated risks.

Resnick lives in Twin Valley, Minn.