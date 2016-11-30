Letter: Debate requires logic, not random attacks

It appears that your reply was a direct attack on the Catholic Church, and not so much on the large number of evangelicals that voted for Donald Trump. Life issues affect a vast majority of people, not just Catholics. If, Mr. Wells, you believe that the evangelicals of this country are offending the moral sensibilities of so many, perhaps you should consider writing a weekly column, like Roxane Salonen does, and defend your belief that euthanasia and abortion are ethical choices. I have always enjoyed debate, so by defending your point of view, we will all be more enlightened. But, debate requires logical conclusions, not random attacks on individuals.

Roxane is so right by jogging our memories and reminding the American public that many of us voted in self-defense of the eight-year-long assault on evangelical values. What I enjoyed most about Roxanne's column was her unabashed mission to take "the hit" for the "desperate" ilk that she addressed.

No, Mr. Wells, we are not desperate. In fact, our present makes sense, and we no longer hesitate in the presence of adversity, nor do we meander in the maze of mediocrity. Our Guide is reliable, and our mission is clear. We take a stand and defend with love and patience all life issues. Lukewarmness doesn't account for much.

Boyer lives in Fargo.