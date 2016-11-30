Letter: Horrified by treatment of Native Americans

through history.

First, we stole the land then gave it back in a treaty then stole it back again. Now, a greedy oil company is demanding they kick these people off their land, dig up sacred ground and lay a pipeline. Have my fellow

Americans no shame?

To those who support the oil company, I guess you won't mind if the government stole your land, demanded you leave then proceed laying a pipeline.

To Gov. Jack Dalrymple, I suggest you take two choices. Either stop the pipeline or resign from office for committing treason for turning your back on these people your government stole. If the rumor is true we now can be fined $1,000 for sending provisions to the Native Americans there, I suggest that people send provisions anyway and send the fine to the Standing Rock reservation in the governor's name.

Birchem lives in Pierre, S.D.