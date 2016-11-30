Letter: More misconceptions about spread of Islam

Before offering his prayers, a Muslim has to perform ritual washing. Prayer is not considered valid without ablutions. The prayer leader, Imam, of a mosque had been noticing that his neighbor had not been coming to the mosque for quite some time. One day the Imam promised the neighbor a goat if he joined the prayers every day for a month. Neighbor started coming to the mosque diligently. After the month passed, the neighbor asked the Imam for the goat Imam had promised. Imam asked his neighbor whether he had been praying for the goat or to seek the pleasure of God. The neighbor realized the twist and retorted that he too had been offering the prayers without the required ablutions. If the Imam was dishonest in his promise so was the neighbor in offering his prayers with sincerity. Compulsion can only lead to hypocrisy.

Man has free will. Millions of people could not have been forced to change their religion, go to the neighborhood mosque five times a day on schedule and offer prayers, fast continuously for a whole month every year, pay prescribed alms, travel all the way to Mecca once in their lifetimes.

It is a myth that Islam spread through sword. Someone can force another for a day, for a week, for month to go through this rigorous routine but not over 1400 years. Today on the face of the earth, no other people spend as much time in ritual worship and prescribed prayer daily as Muslims do. No other nation can gather multitude of their followers five times a day. Such dedication cannot be a product of force, it can only be a product of perpetuation, love and affection. Carrot and stick can bring short term and temporary hypocritical changes but it is love and compassion that bring about lasting and sincere long term transformation. Qur'an declares, "And He has put affection between their hearts. If thou hadst expended all that is in the earth, thou couldst not have put affection between their hearts, but Allah has put affection between them. Surely, He is Mighty, Wise (8:63/64).

Truth has set Muslims free and through their own free will they present an unparalleled example of devotion. As for the ones among them who preach or act hatred, disorder and chaos, they have not realized the true beauty and spirit of Islam. "And of men there is he whose talk on this life would please thee, and he would call Allah to witness as to that which is in his heart, and yet he is the most contentious of quarrelers. And when he is in authority, he runs about in the land to create disorder in it and destroy the crops and the progeny of man; and Allah loves not disorder. And when it is said to him, 'Fear Allah,' pride incites him to further sin. So Hell shall be his sufficient reward; and surely, it is an evil place of rest (Qur'an, 2:204/207).

Ahmad lives in Fargo.