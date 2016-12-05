Letter: Ferragut column seriously insensitive

Mr. Ferragut, did you consider what groups of people the colleges might have been concerned about? There are students attending our colleges other than white middle class males like yourself. Did you consider that students who are ethnic minorities, Muslim, refugees, LGBT, or women who were victims or sexual assault might have found the results of the this election very distressing? They are have been many recorded incidents of harassment and even assault directed at these groups of people by Trump supporters since the

election.

There are students who attend our colleges who have every reason to be concerned about what the results of this elections means for their personal safety and future in this country. A white male like yourself, the same demographic as president-elect Trump, can sit back and hope the checks and balance kick in. No one is going to bother you.

Or maybe these students are distressed about the future of our planet since Trump doesn't believe in climate change? Or maybe they are concerned that we have a president elect who doesn't seem to understand or care how our constitution and government works, or has any ethical standards? Or perhaps

they are concerned that a narcissistic, short-tempered man who has asked "why can't we use nuclear weapons?" has our who whole nuclear arsenal at his fingertips?

The problem here is not self-indulged "kids" who received too many participation ribbons. Furthermore, you seem to insinuate that seeking out counseling is a sign of weakness and shows a lack of resilience. This is

a troubling premise and not a good message to be communicating.

Benson lives in Moorhead.