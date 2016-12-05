Letter: Happy Father's Day in Thailand

I say this in memory of Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, also known as King Rama IX. He passed away almost two months ago and was the longest active reigning monarch in the world, almost six full years more than Queen Elizabeth II. His birthday is Dec. 5 and that's the reason it's Father's Day in Thailand. He was truly a remarkable man and what he did for the country of Thailand, especially its people, is inspiring and very impressive. He was a diplomat, in the truest sense of the word. Also, he was an American citizen since he was born in the United States.