Letter: Were 60 percent of ND voters wrong?

Burleigh County Sheriff Pat Heinert did an informational ad. In addition, the Sheriffs and Deputies Association also gave it's support for Marsy's Law. Last, the main measure spokesperson, Kathleen Wrigley, has my respect and confidence.

All this being said, more than 60 percent voted in favor of the measure, and other states are following or have already done so. Was the 60 percent wrong?

Just

because outside money was very much responsible, should we "BLOW UP" the process? I will agree with Port, the way we do initiated measures needs to be discussed. The answer may be to not allow any outside money to participate in any initiated measure process. If a measure that disallowed outside funding was proposed to the citizens of North Dakota, that may pass. Then the measure needs to be written so the "everyday Joe" understands what he is voting for.

Anderson lives in Fargo.