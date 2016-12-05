Letter: Were 60 percent of ND voters wrong?
The Forum editorial of Dec. 3 raised the question regarding Marsy's Law. Rob Port's column suggested the
initiated measure process should be "BLOWN UP" with his Nov. 13 opinion. Marsy's Law opponents took issue with outside money being used. Had I read the opinion of former Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom, prior to voting, I would have dug deeper. However, I respected Lynn Crook's informational ad on television, who was a respected retired federal assistant U.S. attorney.
Burleigh County Sheriff Pat Heinert did an informational ad. In addition, the Sheriffs and Deputies Association also gave it's support for Marsy's Law. Last, the main measure spokesperson, Kathleen Wrigley, has my respect and confidence.
All this being said, more than 60 percent voted in favor of the measure, and other states are following or have already done so. Was the 60 percent wrong?
Just
because outside money was very much responsible, should we "BLOW UP" the process? I will agree with Port, the way we do initiated measures needs to be discussed. The answer may be to not allow any outside money to participate in any initiated measure process. If a measure that disallowed outside funding was proposed to the citizens of North Dakota, that may pass. Then the measure needs to be written so the "everyday Joe" understands what he is voting for.
