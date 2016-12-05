Letter: What are the protests all about?

development, etc.).

This brings to question, what are the protests even about anymore? It's plainly obvious that it's not about water security. I don't need to list all of the safety measures that will be in place with the river crossing. Is it about money? Past grievances? Considering the "something about oil?" response given to police by a paid protester during arrest, it appears they don't even know either.

So, if someone could clear things up, that'd be great.

Landman lives in Fargo.