Letter: No respect for way Forum reported story
Regarding The Forum report of the death of Nick Pulicicchio:
How could you bring up someone's past who died a horrible death? What is wrong with you? Have you ever heard of forgiveness?
There is no need to rub a person's name in mud ever after he is gone. I made many mistakes with laws. I wasn't proud of them. I paid my dues for those mistakes and so had Nick. You owe his family and friends a big apology.
You guys should learn respect 'cause I have none for The Forum
Meyers lives in Pollock, S.D.