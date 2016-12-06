Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Expect a slippery commute as fresh snow hits F-M area roads and streets

    Letter: No respect for way Forum reported story

    By Robert H. Meyers Today at 6:31 a.m.

    Regarding The Forum report of the death of Nick Pulicicchio:

    How could you bring up someone's past who died a horrible death? What is wrong with you? Have you ever heard of forgiveness?

    There is no need to rub a person's name in mud ever after he is gone. I made many mistakes with laws. I wasn't proud of them. I paid my dues for those mistakes and so had Nick. You owe his family and friends a big apology.

    You guys should learn respect 'cause I have none for The Forum

    Meyers lives in Pollock, S.D.

    Explore related topics:opinionlettersReporting
    Advertisement
    randomness