Letter: Wonderful hospitality for California visitors

If it wasn't for the FCS playoff game between our beloved University of San Diego Toreros and your perennial champion Bison, we would have never visited your fair city. The world could learn a lesson in hospitality from Fargo. We enjoyed genuine conversation everywhere we went from the downtown to the tailgating before the game. It was refreshing to see that, in Fargo, people still care for others because it's the right thing to do.

While we ended our magical season in Fargo, you have certainly gained two new fans of the city and of the Bison. Your sportsmanship and passion for your team is contagious. Good luck on your quest for the sixth championship.

The Hodges live in Santa Cruz, Calif., and are parents of No. 29, Jonah Hodges, University of San Diego Football.