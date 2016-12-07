Letter: So you think you're a 'BIZUN' fan?

have gone to the "Thundar Dome" and seen a game or two. Maybe you are close to being a BIZUN fan because you have gone to the North Dakota State University South Campus. Well you are close, BUT.

You 're not. You're not a fan unless you really know the inside story of how the NDSU Bison football became five-time "National Champs." Take a ride on the wild side and read "HORNS UP", by Forum sportswriter Jeff Kolpack. This is an insider's insider look at the proud and mighty "Bizun" — yes even ESPN

gets it right. The Bizun might lose but they will never quit. Get your MBA — (Masters in Bizun Athletics) - when you read Kolpack's book that is humorous and poignant at the same time. This fall recapture past glory as the Bizun drive for an unheard of 6 championships.

2016 NDSU football will not be resting on previous laurels, but fans can. Learn how Joe Chapman forever changed the game in North Dakota. Learn why Tim Brewster was a terrific tonic for NDSU football. Learn about the generous Bison donors here and all over the USA. Learn a lot

about things you had no clue about.

But the best stories are about the football players. They are city kids, they are farm kids, and they are kids who are special.

And by the way, HORNS UP, to Forum Communications for their unflinching support of NDSU Bison football.

Miller lives in Fargo.