Letter: This stuff is not fake news; really, it's not

When Mitt Romney goes on both knees to beg for State, Trump will dump him. Ninety nine percent of Republicans surveyed don't know where Bengazi is. Morton County, N.D., is seeking Custer to help with the protesters. Paul Laney, Cass County sheriff has short height syndrome ( they are coming after us affliction).

The Forum has added another religious nut columnist to fight evil and encourage myth!

Trump does not want a new four billion Air Force One, maybe he is SANE!

Dirty oil protesters are asking for hot canon showers. Fargo police can't get drivers off their cell phones, so why would they attempt to stop smoke signals on tribal land. Military type interference with clean water protesters was for their own good..REALLY!

Gross lives in Fargo.