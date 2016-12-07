Letter: Editorial was conjecture, and short on facts

The same can be said about most of the other allegations being levied against Marsy's Law. Far too often, critics are quick to point out what might happen without doing due diligence to determine whether their concerns have substance.

Most of the questions of the impact of implementation are already addressed in case law or are being implemented in states that embraced equal rights for victims well before North Dakota did. The law enforcement and legal issues surrounding Marsy's Law in North Dakota is not in what it does, but in the

lack of training and understanding of how to properly implement.

So, the answers can be found, not in further wild eyed supposition, but in education and knowledge. Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick had the right attitude when he said "voters passed a new law and we're going to do everything we know how to implement that properly."

To do that, the legal and law enforcement communities need to take the time to learn what the law

means and does and we, at Marsy's Law, will do all we can to help facilitate that understanding.

In the meantime, we hope The Forum will stick to the facts and not indulge further in unsupported hyperbole.

Bjork Anderson lives in Bismarck.