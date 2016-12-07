Letter: Editorial was conjecture, and short on facts
The Forum's recent editorial criticizing Marsy's Law relies on conjecture and speculation instead of research and fact.
For example, the concern expressed about releasing information critical to the public interest regarding the commission of a crime is unfounded. Jack McDonald, legal counsel for the North Dakota Newspaper Association, Jim Ewert, general counsel for the California Newspaper Association and the South Dakota Attorney General all opined that Marsy's Law does nothing to prevent the release of information that is now routinely made public.
The same can be said about most of the other allegations being levied against Marsy's Law. Far too often, critics are quick to point out what might happen without doing due diligence to determine whether their concerns have substance.
Most of the questions of the impact of implementation are already addressed in case law or are being implemented in states that embraced equal rights for victims well before North Dakota did. The law enforcement and legal issues surrounding Marsy's Law in North Dakota is not in what it does, but in the
lack of training and understanding of how to properly implement.
So, the answers can be found, not in further wild eyed supposition, but in education and knowledge. Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick had the right attitude when he said "voters passed a new law and we're going to do everything we know how to implement that properly."
To do that, the legal and law enforcement communities need to take the time to learn what the law
means and does and we, at Marsy's Law, will do all we can to help facilitate that understanding.
In the meantime, we hope The Forum will stick to the facts and not indulge further in unsupported hyperbole.
Bjork Anderson lives in Bismarck.