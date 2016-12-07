Letter: NDSU endangers its football fans

Wednesday (Nov. 7) morning, I was shocked to arrive at the new venue for ticket sales: the much-vaunted, newly renovated (to the tune of $30 million) Sanford Health Athletic Complex, only to discover that while NDSU apparently feels embroidered leather chairs in the stadium are a necessity, protecting the welfare of their fans is not. Frozen Bison supporters were huddled in -7 degree windchill outside of a large, lit, heated ticket sales lobby after being told by a member of the NDSU staff that they were not welcome to wait inside.

Come on, NDSU. The lobby is lockable from the gym, so security is not an issue. Safety and respect for your fan base IS the issue. If NDSU can't provide provide either, perhaps ticket sales should return to the Fargodome, and priorities should be reexamined in the athletic department (after all, we certainly don't want anyone to scuff that new $30 million lobby floor).

Williams lives in Moorhead.