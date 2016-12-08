Letter: Disrespectful kids allowed to get away with it
Regarding the bus driver incident in Moorhead:
How come that kid or kids who were so disrespectful to the bus driver and called him the "n" word first were never made to apologize to him? What kind of message is that giving those kids? "Oh, it's ok, you can call him/them names or do whatever you want, (throw dirt or sand at him) but don't worry about it, he'll get fired and be punished, but you won't be." SERIOUSLY?
I must be old school, because I'll tell ya, if we had done that when I was going to school, it would've been us who were in trouble, as it should be, not the other way around. Those kids should have at least gotten detention and made to apologize.
No wonder some of our youth are screwed up! (Not all).
Anderson lives in Fargo.