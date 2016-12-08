Letter: Moorhead City Council very disappointing

After representing the matter would be handled in a certain way — a way which allowed opportunity for interviews, citizen input, and time for thoughtful review, the council threw that process out the window and summarily voted in an individual who has not been thoroughly vetted (or has she?).

This follows on the heels of the Mike Redlinger termination fiasco. Because the council in both cases chose to hide behind closed doors and/or played secret telephone tag, the citizens of Moorhead, and particularly citizens of Ward 2, did not get to weigh in on either issue.

Moorhead's leaders often, and rightfully so, complain about how our local press likes to highlight negative news about Moorhead, but in this case (and Redlinger's) the scrutiny is deserved. It is past time to stop manipulating the system for your partisan advantage.

The council has the opportunity to right the wrong on Monday, Dec. 12. If you don't correct what you have done, I hope the mayor will veto your action and force a fairer process and vote.

Joppa Norwig lives in Moorhead.