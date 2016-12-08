Letter: Only in North Dakota, such great service

On Oct. 23, I called the Fargo business, "Meats By John and Wayne," and ordered six pounds of barbeque beef jerky - I told them I was a former North Dakotan (that it's always home for me) and I'd be there on November 23, 2016 to pick it up at Thanksgiving time. The business representative who took my order told me, "No problem - it will be ready when you arrive."

They didn't ask for a dime from me in advance (this would never happen in Alexandria, VA).

I showed up on Nov. 23 - and my order was all ready for pick up (they boxed the order up and had it waiting in the freezer).

I was thrilled that it was ready. I happily paid and they will have a return customer when the Worners in December for the Christmas/New Year holiday season.

Your word as a North Dakotan still goes a long way there. Prairie roses to Meats By John and Wayne!

Worner is an alumnus of Mayville State University, Virginia Tech, and Georgetown - and was raised in Mayville, Garrison, and Devils Lake, N.D.