Letter: North Dakota lacks humaine leadership
What is going on in North Dakota these days? I've lived here most of my life but have seen nothing like this: elected leaders (Dalrymple, Hoeven, Cramer and even Heitkamp) who voice more concern for a pipeline company than they do for the welfare of our own citizens. Indeed, do these leaders consider the people of Standing Rock our citizens? You wouldn't know it from their public comments.
Thank goodness for Tribal Chairman David Archambault who espouses nonviolence and restraint.
We can only hope that in-coming Gov. Doug Burgum will provide the positive and humane leadership we sorely need.
Johnson lives in Fargo.