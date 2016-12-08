Letter: Thanks to our wonderful community
On Nov. 20, a committed group of friends held a benefit on my behalf. We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved. Many thanks to the committee who organized the event, the people and organizations that donated items for the meal and items for the auction, and the volunteers who made sure the event ran smoothly.
Thanks also to everyone who attended the benefit to show their support for our family.
We live in a wonderful community. The outpouring of love and support shown to us has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you.
Frie, Horace, N.D., wrote on behalf of the Frie family.