Letter: Trump would have saved beef plant jobs
I worked for Held Beef from the day they started production until Federal Beef ceased production. Then when Donald Trump was chosen to be the next president of the United States, saving jobs for Carrier employees, I thought if only Trump had been president in 1999 he would have saved my job along with 300 of my coworkers at Federal Beef Processors in West Fargo.
President Trump would have saved the beef plant, my job at the beef plant, my workplace seniority and many thousands of dollars in health insurance premiums that incurred since the beef plant closed would have been saved.
Pick lives in Fargo.