Letter: Thank you for support of Clay jail tax
The the voters of Clay County:
The Board of Clay County Commissioners would like to express a thank you for your positive support in the passage of a ½ cent county sales tax to help pay for a new County Correctional Facility and Joint Law Enforcement Center.
Public safety is a primary responsibility of government and these upgrades will help safeguard our inmates, staff, and the general public seeking law enforcement services. If you would like to follow the progress of our construction project we will be doing regular updates and live streaming video footage on our county website at www.claycountymn.gov.
Gross, Dilworth, is chairman of the Clay County Commission.