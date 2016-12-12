Letter: Newspapers not telling pipeline story
It would seem that The Forum and the Bismarck Tribune are only interested in presenting one side of the story, in regard to the Dakota Access Pipeline. The protesters' side always gets favorable treatment and positive stories in both newspapers, with nothing presented in regard to the positive aspects of this pipeline.
There are thousands of North Dakota jobs that will benefit from this pipeline being put in the ground, with the state also benefiting from increased tax revenues from the increased price of the crude oil.
Radical environmentalists have taken over the protest, but you probably already knew that, just haven't reported it.
Schmidt lives in Williston, N.D.