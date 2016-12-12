Letter: Help children by helping adults

However, I do see a problem with it as well. If you are to go to any agency that helps families, you see

all the items that a child would want or need. But you don't see many things for an adult you don't see much support to have a family get out of a tough time. If a family is in extreme poverty the best bet to get that

family out of poverty is to provide support so that the adults can get themselves and their children out of poverty.

There are many families in this area where both adults want to work but don't have a car that must walk to

work. However, they can't walk to work in freezing cold weather because they might freeze and cause serious problems to their health so they are unable to get a job and might become homeless. While in the meantime their children have three different winter coats but are losing the place they live because their parents can't walk to work in freezing cold weather.

So please if you can remember to support the adults so children can truly be helped.

Verttle lives in Fargo.