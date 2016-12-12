Letter: Missing ND common sense thinkers
After hearing our state representatives gushing over big oil and the Dakota Access Pipeline one should realize that the little guy sometimes has no other option to be heard but to protest. Our elected officials have taken the side of big money and their influence on our political system.
Right now how many people miss Art Link, Byron Dorgan, Kent Conrad, and Earl Pomeroy. All common
sense thinkers that had a conscience and a heart. Not like today's representatives that are beholden to big money and the greed that it brings.
Voting matters and does have consequences.
Hoffer lives in Bismarck.