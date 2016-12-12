Letter: Frustrated by McFeely attacks on Moorhead

This is why I am frustrated by individuals and Forum columnist Mike McFeely continuing attacks on the Moorhead City Council. Whether it was the departure of former city manager Michael Redlinger earlier this year, or the selection of Melissa Fabian as a new council member earlier this week.

McFeely and a select group of individuals always assume the worst of motivations of council members. It gets old. With the departure of Redlinger, I trust that the majority of the council had good reasons for making that decision. I and the rest of the public are not privy to the information council members considered in making their decision, nor should we be.

With the selection of Fabian, the council voted to move forward with voting for candidates at its Dec. 5 meeting. Fabian received the majority vote of the council. I don't know Fabian, but I trust that the Council made a good decision in selecting her.

McFeely's sensationalist articles serve only to tear Moorhead down and impugn the motives of decent individuals who serve our community. If Moorhead residents are upset by the decisions of the City Council, they have the privilege of running for office themselves with a simple $5 filing fee. And, as citizens do run for and serve in local elected office, I hope that we as the public have the decency to disagree with respect and poise. More importantly, however, I would hope that we as the public would trust those that we have elected and believe that they are taking actions for the greater good of our community.

Rosenfeldt lives in Moorhead.