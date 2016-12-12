Letter: Not bitter about election, but saddened

I was taught to be considerate of others, to respect property, animals and the earth. This is what I thought that America was all about. I was wrong, so wrong.

When many millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump, they invalidated these values. They knew what he was about before they voted. In effect they have said that it's okay to endlessly boast about one's self, to lie, to cheat, to grope women, to be vindictive, to be a racist and to avoid paying your fair share. This is the message that we have sent to our children, "OK, kids if you want to get ahead in life you can do these things. And if you're really, really good at it, maybe you can grow up and be president someday."

Yes, I am sad not because Trump is a Republican, but because this is what we have become.

Cummings lives in Dilworth, Minn.