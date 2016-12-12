Letter: New Bison SHAC not handicapped-friendly

My husband, age 69, recently suffered a massive stroke during routine surgery. For the game, I ordered handicap accessible seats and assured him that the seats would be good. Oh, my goodness, how mistaken I was! The seats allotted for the handicapped are simply projections in the corners of the second floor. Worst of all, there are railings all across the area so when sitting in a wheelchair or chair it is not possible to have a remotely clear view of the court.

These spaces are ideal for individuals that wish to stand and view the facility but are ridiculously bad for anyone sitting to watch the game. It is comparable to putting all seats behind several railings. The seating areas provided for the handicapped are nothing short of terrible.

We entered the SHAC from the north side and upon entering and leaving I could not find an automatic door opener. Perhaps I just didn't see it, but I needed the help of kind souls to help me navigate getting my husband in and out of the facility.

I also found it really difficult to figure out where to go. Ushers were nearly impossible to find - quite a change from the BSA. Upon finally learning that we needed to go to the second floor, I couldn't find the elevator. I never did see a sign indicating where that was located. It was also very hard to figure out which corner was for which section number. What a frustrating experience.

Naturally, until you are in need of handicapped facilities, you are not aware of how those needs are met. We found that the SHAC needs some major improvements that should be addressed. It seems that no forethought was given as how to accommodate those individuals with physical handicaps. It is a beautiful venue, but is not handicapped friendly.

On a positive note, the concessions are fantastic!

Vesterso lives in Fargo.