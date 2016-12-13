Letter: Same story: Money ahead of public safety

Naturally, he blames the protesters and their "social media machine." Then he goes on to

blame the Energy Transfer Partners for not explaining the "safety of the pipeline".

Gov. Dalrymple argues that the Energy Transfer pipeline will be "as safe a pipeline as you can

Build." Ironically, the Dec. 9 issue of The Forum includes an account of a Dec. 8 pipeline leak

near Belfield, N.D. which leaked an unknown amount of oil this week into a tributary of the Little

Missouri River.

In addition to that pipe leak, our governor also did not mention the 20,000 oil spills that are

reported to the federal government each year. ( A good number of which take place in our state .)

What Dalrymple does say loud and clear is that the pipeline is "great for our economy." So,

once again, money talks louder than public safety.

But, let's stop and think. If the pipeline is so wonderful and safe, then why did our state officials

not stick to the original route, which would have moved the oil under the Missouri River ten miles north of Bismarck? I'm sure that our state officials originally gave Bismarck citizens the same chant about "the safest pipeline ever built". However, it seems as though Bismarck citizens kept saying that the pipeline "would endanger municipal water supply wells." Perhaps they knew about many other pipeline accidents in North Dakota , along with the 20,000 oil spills in other parts of our country.

Hence, the pipeline location was moved to within one mile of the Standing Rock Reservation

even though the Native citizens were concerned about the possible pollution of their drinking water. But, their voices were not heard as clearly as those in Bismarck. And unfortunately, that is

nothing new. In order to be heard, they had to protest loudly.

Bratlie lives in Fargo.