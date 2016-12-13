Letter: Same story: Money ahead of public safety
Well, at least our governor is finally saying something concerning the pipeline controversy (see
Dec. 9 Forum). Of course, Jack Dalrymple is blaming everyone else, as if he and other state officials have no responsibility in this important controversy.
Naturally, he blames the protesters and their "social media machine." Then he goes on to
blame the Energy Transfer Partners for not explaining the "safety of the pipeline".
Gov. Dalrymple argues that the Energy Transfer pipeline will be "as safe a pipeline as you can
Build." Ironically, the Dec. 9 issue of The Forum includes an account of a Dec. 8 pipeline leak
near Belfield, N.D. which leaked an unknown amount of oil this week into a tributary of the Little
Missouri River.
In addition to that pipe leak, our governor also did not mention the 20,000 oil spills that are
reported to the federal government each year. ( A good number of which take place in our state .)
What Dalrymple does say loud and clear is that the pipeline is "great for our economy." So,
once again, money talks louder than public safety.
But, let's stop and think. If the pipeline is so wonderful and safe, then why did our state officials
not stick to the original route, which would have moved the oil under the Missouri River ten miles north of Bismarck? I'm sure that our state officials originally gave Bismarck citizens the same chant about "the safest pipeline ever built". However, it seems as though Bismarck citizens kept saying that the pipeline "would endanger municipal water supply wells." Perhaps they knew about many other pipeline accidents in North Dakota , along with the 20,000 oil spills in other parts of our country.
Hence, the pipeline location was moved to within one mile of the Standing Rock Reservation
even though the Native citizens were concerned about the possible pollution of their drinking water. But, their voices were not heard as clearly as those in Bismarck. And unfortunately, that is
nothing new. In order to be heard, they had to protest loudly.
Bratlie lives in Fargo.